Maharashtra records 39,207 COVID-19 cases, no new Omicron infections recorded

The coronavirus caseload of the state rose to 72,82,128, while the death toll reached 1,41,885.

Published: 19th January 2022 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 39,207 new coronavirus infections, 26 per cent more than the previous day, and 53 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said here.

No new case of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in the state since Monday evening, it said in a statement.

The coronavirus caseload of the state rose to 72,82,128, while the death toll reached 1,41,885.

So far 1,860 Omicron patients have been detected in the state, and 1,001 of them have already recovered.

On Monday, Maharashtra had reported 31,111 new COVID-19 cases and 24 fatalities.

Since Monday evening, 38,824 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered persons to 68,68,816.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stands at 94.32 per cent.

The number of active cases is 2,67,659.

The state's case positivity rate is 20.05 per cent.

Positivity rate indicates the percentage of people testing positive in the tests conducted.

Maharashtra's case fatality rate is 1.94 per cent.

Currently, 23,44,919 people are in home quarantine and 2,960 persons are in institutional quarantine.

With 1,95,542 coronavirus tests conducted since Monday evening, the number of samples tested so far rose to 7,23,20,366.

The Mumbai region, which comprises the metropolis and its satellite cities, recorded 13,053 new cases on Tuesday.

Pune region recorded 13,275 cases.

It was followed by Nashik region (4,498 cases), Nagpur (3,609), Kolhapur (1,557), Latur (1,298), Aurangabad (1,005) and the Akola region (912 cases).

A region consists of a set of districts.

Of 53 new fatalities, the Mumbai region reported 17 deaths, followed by 13 deaths each in Pune and Kolhapur regions, four in Latur, three in Nagpur, two in Nashik and one in Akola region.

Aurangabad region did not report any new COVID-19-related death.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 72,82,128; New cases 39,207; Death toll 1,41,885; Recoveries 68,68,816; Active cases 2,67,659, Total tests 7,23,20,366.

