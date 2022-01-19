Malayalm actor Suresh Gopi tests positive for Covid

By Online Desk

Suresh Gopi , the actor from Malayam industry tested positive for Covid, earlier today. He informed about his condition via Twitte Currently he is facing stable health conditions, except for a mild fever. He also asked his fans to follow the social distancing protocols and requested them to be careful in the message.

Actor Mammooty had also tested positive for Covid a few days. It was during the shoot of the film CBI-5. Due to the actor's condition, the shoot for the film were temporarily suspended.

Suresh Gopi was recently undergoing shoot for Joshy's new film called Paapan. It's been seven years since Joshy and the actor has united for a film. It's also a film that returns the role of a policeman to the actor, after many years. The known actress and radio jockey, Nyla Usha also plays a role in the film.

The shoot for the film Paapan was wrapped a few days ago.