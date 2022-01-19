STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Malayalm actor Suresh Gopi tests positive for Covid

Suresh Gopi was recently undergoing shoot for Joshy's new film called Paapan, directed by Joshy.

Published: 19th January 2022 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Gopi(Photo | PTI)

Suresh Gopi(Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Suresh Gopi , the actor from Malayam industry tested positive for Covid, earlier today. He informed about his condition via Twitte Currently he is facing stable health conditions, except for a mild fever. He also asked his fans to follow the social distancing protocols and requested them to be careful in the message.

Actor Mammooty had also tested positive for Covid a few days. It was during the shoot of the film CBI-5. Due to the actor's condition, the shoot for the film were temporarily suspended.

Suresh Gopi was recently undergoing shoot for Joshy's new film called Paapan. It's been seven years since Joshy and the actor has united for a film. It's also a film that returns the role of a policeman to the actor, after many years. The known actress and radio jockey, Nyla Usha also plays a role in the film.

The shoot for the film Paapan was wrapped a few days ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Gopi Actor Malayalam Covid Pandemic
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp