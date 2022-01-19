STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP logs 7,597 fresh COVID cases, five deaths; active tally at 43,973

The positivity rate stood at 9.8 per cent as against 9.7 per cent recorded on Tuesday, when the state had registered 7,154 infections.

Published: 19th January 2022 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Workers in protective suits dispose COVID-19 bio-medical waste outside a hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi

Workers in protective suits dispose COVID-19 bio-medical waste (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,52,644 on Wednesday after an addition of 7,597 new cases, while the death toll increased by five to reach 10,552, a health department official said.

The positivity rate stood at 9.8 per cent as against 9.7 per cent recorded on Tuesday, when the state had registered 7,154 infections, he said.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

Madhya Pradesh's recovery count rose to 7,98,119 after 3,069 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 43,973 active cases, the official said.

Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities in Madhya Pradesh, registered 2,047 and 1,341 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he added.

With 77,414 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,49,87,095, the official said.

A total of 10,81,59,532 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 1,99,363 on Wednesday, an official release said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,52,644, new cases 7,597, death toll 10,552, recoveries 7,98,119, active cases 43,973, number of tests so far 2,49,87,095.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp