Nadda announces BJP's alliance with Apna Dal, Nishad Party in UP 

Details about how many seats each party will fight will be announced later.

Published: 19th January 2022 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national president JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday announced an alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party, two parties that draw their support primarily from sections of backward castes, for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference, Nadda said the three National Democratic Alliance partners in the state will fight the elections to 403-member assembly together and lauded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government for its performance on a host of issues, including restoration of law and order, boosting investment and improvement in social indicators.

Apna Dal chief Anupriya Patel, a Union minister, and Nishad Party supremo Sanjay Nishad hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for working for the interests of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and hit out at BJP's rivals for "denying" a large section of backward communities their rights.

Both BJP allies said the NDA will again form a government in Uttar Pradesh and praised the state government too.

Details about how many seats each party will fight will be announced later, the leaders said.

Nadda claimed that the mafia used to be active in Uttar Pradesh in nexus with the government before the BJP came to power there but the Yogi Adityanath dispensation has restored the rule of law in the state and made it a destination for investment.

Earlier, investors were withdrawing their investment, he alleged.

Under the 'double-engine' government, a reference to the BJP being power at the Centre as well as in the state, Uttar Pradesh has made an improvement on social indicators, with connectivity and education, especially medical education, receiving a boost, he said.

Both Patel and Nishad hailed the Modi government for granting constitutional status to the OBC commission and giving the community reservation in education, including in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

