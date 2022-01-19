STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade, who represented Salman Khan in hit-and-run case, dead at 67

Shrikant Shivade represented actors Salman Khan in the 2002 hit-and-run case and actor Shiney Ahuja, who was booked in a rape case in 2009 in his career.

Published: 19th January 2022 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 02:30 PM

Bollywood actor Salman Khan at the sessions Court in Mumbai in connection with the 2002 hit-and-run case. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Noted criminal lawyer Shrikant Shivade, who had handled high-profile cases involving Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Shiney Ahuja, and represented two accused in the 2G spectrum case, died in a private hospital here in Maharashtra on Wednesday due to prolonged illness, sources close to his family said.

He was 67.

Advocate Shivade was diagnosed with leukaemia (blood cancer), they said.

A law graduate from the Indian Law Society, Shivade represented actors Salman Khan in the 2002 hit-and-run case and actor Shiney Ahuja, who was booked in a rape case in 2009 in his career.

He had represented two accused in 2 G spectrum cases and had also appeared for Peter Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case.

He had also represented diamond merchant Bharat Shah.

The celebrity lawyer is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, and mother.

