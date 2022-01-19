STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Other countries lauding India's COVID vaccination success: Union minister Pralhad Joshi

Published: 19th January 2022 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister Pralhad Joshi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Appreciating how India carried out the vaccination drive against COVID-19, Union minister Pralhad Joshi stated that several other countries are perplexed by India’s success.

Taking part in the vaccination camp for children aged 15-18 years at Fatima School here on Tuesday, the minister said that so far, the country has administered around 158 crore doses of the vaccine. 

When he shared this info with some of his foreign counterparts, they were not ready to believe the numbers, he claimed, adding that they were astounded by the progress that India has achieved in the fight against the COVID pandemic. 

