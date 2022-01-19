STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi lauds first dose vax of over 50 per cent of youngsters

Union Health Minister had called it "Big day for India's fight against Covid-19".

Published: 19th January 2022 05:35 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the first dose of vaccination of over 50 per cent of youngsters between the age group of 15 and 18 years.

In response to a tweet by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Young and youthful India showing the way! This is encouraging news. Let us keep the momentum. It is important to vaccinate and observe all COVID-19 related protocols. Together, we will fight this pandemic."

Over 50 per cent of adolescents of 15-18 age group have been vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Since the beginning of inoculation drive for this age bracket, a total of 3,81,26,520 teens have received their first dose as per the CoWIN portal.

Union Health Minister had called it "Big day for India's fight against Covid-19" as India achieved the milestone of administering over 50 per cent adolescents of this age group with first dose of vaccines on Tuesday night.

"Big day for India's fight against COVID-19! Over 50 per cent of our youngsters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of COVID19 vaccine. Well done, my Young Friends! Your enthusiasm for vaccination is inspiring people all over India", he had said in a tweet.

As Covid-19 cases began to surge in India, the nationwide drive to vaccinate teenagers in this age group of 15-18 years began on January 3. As of now only Bharat Biotech's indigenously-made Covaxin is available for vaccinating this age bracket.

