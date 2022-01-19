Punjab polls: Sanyukt Samaj Morcha declares 17 more candidates

By PTI

LUDHIANA: The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of farmer unions, on Wednesday evening released another list of 17 candidates for next month's Punjab Assembly polls.

Prem Singh Bhangu said the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) has announced 57 candidates so far and the rest will be announced in the next two or three days.

According to the list of candidates, Harpreet Singh will contest from Dharamkot, Meghraj Ralla from Zira, Krishan Chauhan from Budhlada, Gurditta Singh from Nihal Singh Wala, Navjot Singh Saini from from Dera Bassi , Satwant Singh from Lehragaga, Harvinder Singh from Rajpura and Principal Gurnam Kaur from Baba Bakala.

Jasbir Singh Brar will fight from Talwandi Sabo, Amarjit Singh Aasal from Amritsar West, Davinder Singh from Roopnagar, Apar Singh Randhawa from Amritsar East, Dharmender from Patiala Rural, Mandeep Singh Sarpanch from Nakodar, Thekedar Bhagwan Dass Sidhu from Sham Chaurasi, Jagjit Singh Kalanaur from Dera Baba Nanak and Master Daljit Singh from Khemkaran.

Bhangu said,"We will contest all 117 seats in alliance with the BKU (Chaduni)."

The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha on Monday had announced a pre-poll alliance with the Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led political outfit for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls.

Various Punjab farmer bodies that had taken part in the stir against the Centre's now withdrawn farm laws had launched their political front the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha last month and had announced to contest the Assembly polls.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.