Rebel SP MLA, elected as UP assembly deputy speaker on BJP support, quits his party 

Political observers say resignation is a mere formality as he has already gone with the BJP.

Published: 19th January 2022 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party's Nitin Agarwal greets MLAs after being elected as the Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Nitin Agarwal greets MLAs. (File Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh assembly's Deputy Speaker Nitin Agarwal, a Samajwadi Party MLA who had been elected to the House's post on the BJP's support, formally quit the SP's membership.

The SP MLA from Hardoi Sadar assembly seat said he has also quit as the MLA and deputy speaker of the House.

"I have sent my resignation from the SP to its national president Akhilesh Yadav. I have also resigned from the assembly membership and from the post of deputy speaker," Nitin Agarwal told reporters here.

Agarwal, who was elected the assembly deputy speaker on the BJP's support had not formally joined the party and was technically still an SP MLA.

Agarwal, who shared the dais with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the BJP's Jan Vishwas rally, is likely to contest the assembly polls from his Hardoi Sadar seat on a BJP ticket.

Political observers say resignation is a mere formality as he has already gone with the BJP.

TAGS
Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh Deputy Speaker Nitin Agarwal
