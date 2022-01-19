STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC to consider hearing PIL challenging use of EVMs in polls

Sharma said Section 61A of the Representation of People Act, which permitted the use of EVMs, was not passed by Parliament and hence cannot be imposed.

Published: 19th January 2022 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to consider listing a PIL challenging the Constitutional validity of a provision of the Representation of People Act which had led to the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) instead of ballot papers for polls in the country.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana heard the submissions of lawyer M L Sharma, who filed the plea in his personal capacity, that the petition required hearing in view of upcoming assembly polls in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

"We will see it. I may list it before some other bench as well," the CJI said.

Sharma said Section 61A of the Representation of People Act, which permitted the use of EVMs, was not passed by Parliament and hence cannot be imposed.

"I have filed the petition which is supported with the evidence on the record. A judicial note can be taken note of the case. Let the election be held through ballot papers," the lawyer said.

The plea, which made the Union Law ministry a party, sought declaration of the provision as "void, illegal and unconstitutional" as there was no provision of EVM.

The upcoming assembly polls in the five states will be held between February 10 and March 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court sc EVMs Polls Voting
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp