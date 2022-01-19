STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second defence export deal this month: India to supply ALH (MkIII) to Mauritius

The Indian defence manufacturing setup has earlier got a major export order worth USD 374 million from the Philippines to supply shore-based anti-ship missiles for the country's navy.

Image of Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Close on the heels of the BrahMos supply contract India has got another contract to supply Indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopter(ALH).

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in its official statement on Wednesday said, “HAL has signed a contract with the Government of Mauritius (GoM) for export of one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH)-MkIII for Mauritius Police Force.”

“With this contract, HAL and the Government of Mauritius have further strengthened the long-standing business relations spanning over three decades,” Added HAL.

Mauritius already operates an ALH and Dornier Do-228 aircraft built by HAL.

The contract was signed by Mr. BK Tripathy, General Manager, Helicopter Division-HAL and Mr. OK Dabidin, Secretary of Home Affairs, Prime Minister’s Office, Government of Mauritius recently at HAL’s Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur.

In a first, the Indian Defence manufacturing setup got a major export order from the Philippines with an offer to supply the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

The notice was signed on 31 December in which the Philippines approved a $374.96 million (Rs 2700 cr) contract for the purchase of a shore-based anti-ship missile system from India.

The ALH Mk III is a multi-role, multi-mission helicopter in the 5.5-tonne category in extensive use by the Indian armed forces and has also been exported.

More than 335 ALHs have been produced to date logging around 3,40,000 cumulative flying hours. HAL also ensures technical assistance and product support to the customer to ensure the healthy serviceability of the helicopter, the statement added.

India has been pushing for Made in India in order to develop self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

