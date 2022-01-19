STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Social service, popularity cited for giving poll ticket

Popularity, social service and political vendetta by rivals — these are some of the overriding reasons furnished by political parties for selecting candidates having criminal antecedents.

Published: 19th January 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Vote; elections

Representational Image

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Popularity, social service and political vendetta by rivals — these are some of the overriding reasons furnished by political parties for selecting candidates having criminal antecedents. As mandated by the Election Commission guidelines, several political parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the BJP, provided details of candidates with criminal antecedents on Tuesday.

For instance, in the case of Rajesh Kumar Sharma, fielded by the SP from Agra, the party said he has done a lot of humanitarian work and helped in many social causes. “He has also done social service during the Covid period, providing for the poor and backward people,” mentioned the form submitted by the party. Sharma has a criminal case against him.

Similarly, SP said its Meerut South candidate Mohd Adil, who has two criminal cases registered against him, “helped the poor and arranged oxygen supply during Covid. He also helped for arrangement of beds and medicine in his locality.” In fact, the SP has cited the candidates’ ‘social service during Covid’ as justification for giving tickets in most cases.

The candidate’s popularity was another common reason. The BJP, for instance, said its candidate from Meerut south Somendra Tomar has a doctorate degree and is extremely popular in his constituency. Also, he has been ‘implicated’ in a case due to political rivalry, said the party.

An analysis of details of BJP candidates with criminal background disclosed that ‘popular’ and ‘framed due to political rivalry’ are the party’s justification in most cases.  The EC has created a cell to deal with matters related to information on candidates with criminal background.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
election commission
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp