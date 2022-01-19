STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traditional parties looted Punjab, only AAP can ensure prosperity, says Mann

He said the AAP "government" will implement a 'pro-Punjab Financial Model' to make the state prosperous and deliver corruption-free rule.

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s chief ministerial face in Punjab Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday squarely blamed all major rival parties for the state's "poor" economic condition.

He said the AAP "government" will implement a 'pro-Punjab Financial Model' to make the state prosperous and deliver corruption-free rule.

"The traditional parties and political families have looted Punjab for decades and exploited its resources for their personal gains," Mann, the MP from Sangrur, alleged.

Mann also attributed the state's "Rs 3 lakh crore debt" to the "misrule" of the previous and incumbent governments.

"COVID-19 has made us face the bitter truth of Punjab's deteriorating economic condition. However, even during such a situation, the people of Punjab did not receive any medical help from the government," he pointed out.

Mann said Punjab needed an honest government and only the AAP was capable of delivering it.

The party had already prepared a roadmap for the development of every sector in the state, he mentioned.

Mann said his AAP government will implement a 'pro-Punjab Financial Model', which according to him, will take the state towards prosperity, again.

The money, which would otherwise be leaked through corruption, will be used to impart better education, provide medical facilities, electricity, generate employment opportunities and provide financial aid to women, he said.

