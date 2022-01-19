STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two leaders rejoin Congress after leaving Apni party in Jammu

Published: 19th January 2022 08:38 PM

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

JAMMU: Two leaders on Wednesday rejoined the Congress here after resigning from the Jammu and Kashmir Apni party, a spokesperson of the grand old party said.

Pranav Shagotra and Irfan Naqib were welcomed back into the Congress fold by Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir and other senior leaders at the party headquarters here, he said.

Shagotra, a former president of J-K Youth Congress, had left the party sometime back and had joined the Apni party founded by former minister Altaf Bukhari.

He was presently its district president Jammu.

Naqib was former district Congress president Srinagar before joining the Apni party.

"The two leaders rejoined the Congress along with their supporters and were enrolled as members of the Congress by in-charge district president Jammu Yogesh Sawhney in the presence of the senior leadership," the spokesperson said.

Mir said the leaders were desirous to rejoin the Congress for quite some time.

"They will work to strengthen secularism and will fight the communal, fundamentalist and opportunist forces in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

