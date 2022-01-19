STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP poll: Mamata returns favour to Akhilesh

Trinamool Congress will not join the fray in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party national vice-president Kiranmay Nanda announced on Tuesday.  

Published: 19th January 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Trinamool Congress will not join the fray in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party national vice-president Kiranmay Nanda announced on Tuesday.  Incidentally, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had announced that his party would support the TMC in the last year’s Bengal polls and did not field  any candidate. Though the TMC is not participating in the electoral battle in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Mamata has been aggressively campaigning in the other poll-bound states, especially Goa.  

‘‘The TMC is not keen in participating Uttar Pradesh elections. All seats will be given to Akhilesh Yadav. It was Mamata Banerjee’s party which shattered BJP’s dream of wresting power in Bengal in the 2021 Assembly elections,’’ Nanda said. ‘‘It is a lesson for the entire opposition and her fight was unprecedented. The entire nation saw the fight she had put up against BJP’s juggernaut. Mamata will address a public rally virtually in Lucknow announcing the TMC’s support to our party.’’

The TMC supremo would visit Lucknow on February 8 and hold a meeting with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav before addressing a rally virtually to announce her support, he said after holding a meeting with Mamata at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata.

Nanda also said the TMC chief would visit Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency in February but the date is yet to be fixed. Akhilesh shares cordial ties with Mamata. Last year, he had requested his Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachhan to campaign in favour of the TMC in the polls.  Before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Akhilesh was among the regional satraps who attended  the grand opposition rally of  Mamata in  Kolkata.

SP’s Naam Likhwao campaign from today
Having promised 300 units of free electricity to every household, the SP will commence a campaign from Wednesday to register the names of the consumers to extend the benefit. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav exhorted all to get themselves under the ‘Naam Likhwao’ campaign.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC samajwadi party
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp