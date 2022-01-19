STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Young, youthful India is showing the way on COVID vaccination: PM Narendra Modi

With over half of youngsters in the 15-18 age group having received their first dose of COVID vaccine, PM Narendra Modi said that young and youthful India is showing the way.

Published: 19th January 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With over half of youngsters in the 15-18 age group having received their first dose of COVID vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that young and youthful India is showing the way.

He also stressed that it was important to observe all COVID-19 related protocols.

Modi tweeted, "Young and youthful India showing the way! This is encouraging news. Let us keep the momentum. It is important to vaccinate and observe all COVID-19 related protocols. Together, we will fight this pandemic."

He was reacting to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's tweet on Tuesday which said it was a "big day" for India's fight against the pandemic as over 50 per cent of youngsters between 15 and 18 years have received their first dose of vaccine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra ​Modi COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp