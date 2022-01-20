STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

3 workers die as massive fire engulfs dyeing mill in Gujarat’s Surat

A dozen fire tenders with nearly 100 firemen from the nearby areas in the district are involved in the firefighting.

Published: 20th January 2022 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Locals claimed that a short circuit followed by blasts of gas cylinders caused the fire. (Photo | ANI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: At least three people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a printing and dyeing mill in the Palsana area of Gujarat’s Surat district on Thursday.

A dozen fire tenders soon reached the spot to bring the blaze under control. Nearly 100 firemen from nearby areas in the district are involved in the firefighting operation.

Attempts were made to contain the blaze for about four to five hours. As the fire consumed the flammable materials stored inside, three storeys of the Soumya Dyeing and Printing Mill building were gutted in the fire. The charred bodies of three workers were found after an 11-hour struggle, while around 10 others have been rescued.

"Locals claimed that a short circuit followed by blasts of gas cylinders caused the fire. The fire spread quickly because of the highly flammable chemicals, dyes, and yarns. A large quantity of the ready-made garments and raw material was also gutted in the fire," Bardoli's chief fire officer P B Gadhvi said.

According to eyewitness reports, the blaze could be seen around four kilometers away from the mill. The fire was so fierce that even the surrounding mills were shut down. There were fears that the surrounding units would also be damaged by the blaze.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guarat fire Surat fire accident Soumya Dyeing and Printing Mill
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp