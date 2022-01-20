5G row: Air India resumes 6 India-US flights on B777 aircraft after Boeing's clearance 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bringing cheers to air passengers, operations of Air India fights to the US were restored on Thursday. The airline said it has received a go-ahead from Boeing to operate its 777 aircraft to the US.

Air India said it has resumed six India-US flights on Boeing B777 after the plane manufacturer gave the clearance. The only Indian airline which flies to the US had cancelled eight flights on the routes on Wednesday due to rollout of 5G internet in North America which could interfere with the aircraft’s radio altimeters.

“Flight operations to/from destinations in USA were affected during last two days. We would like to inform our passengers traveling to/from destinations in the USA that effective 0001hrs of 21st January 2022 normal flights operations will recommence to/from USA,” said Air India.

US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration, in a fresh directive on Thursday, said radio altimeters fitted in certain types of aircraft, including B777, will not be affected by 5G services. Subsequently, an Air India spokesperson said arrangements to carry stranded passengers are being made. “The matter regarding B777 flying to the US is sorted,” said the spokesperson.

Air India flights that resumed operations are Delhi-New York-Delhi, Delhi-Chicago-Delhi, Delhi-San Francisco-Delhi. American Airlines, United Airlines and Air India operate direct flights between India and the US.