STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate to be extinguished and merged with National War Memorial Flame

The Amar Jawan Jyoti will be merged with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial on January 21 with an appropriate military ceremony

Published: 20th January 2022 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Former Army Chief General Deepak Kapoor (L), then Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sureesh Mehta and ex-Air Marshal P V Naik (R) pay tributes on Kargil Victory Day, at Amar Jawan Jyoti. (File photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The iconic Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate will be extinguished forever on Friday as it will be merged with the perennial flame burning at the National War Memorial.

“The Amar Jawan Jyoti is being merged with the eternal flame at the National War Memorial on Friday with an appropriate military ceremony.” told an Army Officer.

Amar Jawan Jyoti was inaugurated on 26 Jan 1972 to commemorate India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, and as the nation’s tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives. The monument consists of a platform on which a cenotaph is situated. On the top of the cenotaph is a rifle that stands on its barrel and a helmet is placed on the top of the rifle. The platform is bound by four urns that hold continuously burning flames called the Amar Jawan Jyoti.  

Till the inauguration of the National War Memorial (NWM) India did not have a war memorial dedicated exclusively to the Indian Armed Forces. The India Gate was constructed in 1931 and remains a memorial to the soldiers from India who died in action.

The 42-metre-high All India War Memorial Arch was built in honour of more than 80,000 soldiers who died in the First World War (1914-1918) and the Third Anglo-Afghan War (1919). The structure has the names of 13, 516 soldiers inscribed on its surface.

The National War Memorial was inaugurated in February 2019 in honour of soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who have made the supreme sacrifice to defend the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

The NWM has 29,000 tablets on which 25,942 names have been etched and it is updated when a soldier is killed in action. These names are of the soldiers who have sacrificed their lives after 1947, including Kargil war and the ongoing proxy war.

The design of the Memorial has four Chakras with Amar Chakra (Circle of Immortality) having an Obelisk with Eternal Flame. The flame symbolises the immortality of the spirit of fallen soldiers with the assurance that the Nation will never forget their sacrifices.

Since its inauguration, all homage ceremonies are held at NWM.

Consequent to the conclusion of the Swarnim Vijay Celebrations flames from across the nation were merged with the flame at the NWM with which the Amar Jawan Jyoti is being merged on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amar Jawan Jyoti National War Memorial Indian Armed Forces All India War Memorial Arch Amar Chakra
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp