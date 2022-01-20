‘Attempts being made to tarnish India’s global image': PM Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that attempts are being made to spoil India’s global image, and it cannot be overlooked as it is “not about politics but about our country.”

PM Modi said, "You have seen how to malign the image of India, many things go on also on international level. We cannot wash our hands off by saying this is all politics. This is not about politics but about our country". Prime Minister said this while delivering his keynote address

Prime Minister was delivering keynote address as he virtually inaugurated the ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore,’ an initiative by the Brahma Kumaris dedicated to the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’

Prime Minister appealed that correct information is given out to the people asking organisations like the Brahma Kumaris to work in a direction to present India's picture in the right manner and further dispel the rumours spread about India.

He said, "The rumours about India, there is need to make people aware with truth. This is also our responsibility".

Adding further, Prime Minister made it clear that in the new system there is no place for discrimination. PM Modi said, "Today, a system has been created where there is no place for discrimination. We are building a society that stands firmly on the foundation of equality and social justice. We are witnessing the emergence of an India whose thinking and approach are innovative and decisions are progressive."

He said, "The coming 25 years is the time to get back what our society had lost in hundreds of years of slavery."

He also said that after 75 years of independence, people have fought for their rights but forgot their duties. He said, "All of us have to light a lamp in the heart of every citizen in the country, the lamp of duty."

"People have talked about these rights over the past years and also fought for them, however, forgetting one's duties has also played a major role in making India weak. Thereafter, everyone needs to come together for discharging their duties which will help in removing social ills and further take the nation to new heights," he added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi flagged off seven initiatives of the Brahma Kumaris at the launch ceremony of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav se Bharat Swarnim Bharat Ki Ore'.

As per the PMO, the Brahma Kumaris will hold yearlong initiatives dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav including more than 30 campaigns and over 15,000 programs and events.

The seven initiatives include My India Healthy India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Self Reliant Farmers, Women: Flag Bearers of India, Power of Peace Bus Campaign, Andekha Bharat Cycle Rally, United India Motor Bike Campaign and green initiatives under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.