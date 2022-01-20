Bengal BJP issues warning as disgruntled Matua leaders make statewide outreach plan

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The crack in BJP’s Bengal chapter is widening as dissident functionaries, comprising those who demand implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a section of former office-bearers who were axed from the hierarchy in the recent rejig, are planning to kick off a month-long movement in a bid to reach out to the saffron camp’s workers in ground level to gather support in their favour.

An event titled Sangsad Sampark Yatra will be conducted in all the organisational districts of the BJP under the leadership of Union minister Shantanu Thakur who represents the Matuas, a Hindu religious sect comprising Scheduled Caste refugees from Bangladesh. The flag-off date of the event is yet to be finalised.

“The Sangsad Sampark Yatra is aimed at gauging the mood of ground-level party workers. We will gather support of those who back our demand. If we receive big support, we will raise louder voice in favour of our demand,” said a BJP leader.

Sources in the BJP said the high command in Delhi has directed the party’s Bengal chapter to sort out the issues as they were busy with the UP polls. Newly appointed leaders of Bengal BJP said the party was considering strict action against the dissidents.

Shamik Bhattacharya, spokesperson of the BJP, said the party would sort out the issues. “The Centre will implement the CAA before completion of PM Modi’s second term in 2024,” he said.