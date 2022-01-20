STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal BJP issues warning as disgruntled Matua leaders make statewide outreach plan

“The Sangsad Sampark Yatra is aimed at gauging the mood of ground-level party workers. We will gather support of those who back our demand.

Published: 20th January 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  The crack in BJP’s Bengal chapter is widening as dissident functionaries, comprising those who demand implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a section of former office-bearers who were axed from the hierarchy in the recent rejig, are planning to kick off a month-long movement in a bid to reach out to the saffron camp’s workers in ground level to gather support in their favour.

An event titled Sangsad Sampark Yatra will be conducted in all the organisational districts of the BJP under the leadership of Union minister Shantanu Thakur who represents the Matuas, a Hindu religious sect comprising Scheduled Caste refugees from Bangladesh. The flag-off date of the event is yet to be finalised. 

“The Sangsad Sampark Yatra is aimed at gauging the mood of ground-level party workers. We will gather support of those who back our demand. If we receive big support, we will raise louder voice in favour of our demand,” said a BJP leader.

Sources in the BJP said the high command in Delhi has directed the party’s Bengal chapter to sort out the issues as they were busy with the UP polls. Newly appointed leaders of Bengal BJP said the party was considering strict action against the dissidents.   

Shamik Bhattacharya, spokesperson of the BJP, said the party would sort out the issues. “The Centre will implement the CAA before completion of PM Modi’s second term in 2024,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Matua leaders
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp