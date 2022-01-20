Congress unlikely to name CM face for Punjab polls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress is unlikely to announce the name of the party’s CM face in Punjab amid ongoing power tussle between Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over the declaration of chief minister candidate.

A senior party leader said the party is of the view that elections in the state should be fought under collective leadership keeping in mind the differences of opinion in top state leadership. AAP has named Bhagwant Mann as CM’s face.

On Monday, Congress tweeted a video from its official handle projecting Channi as the next CM. The video featuring actor Sonu Sood, whose sister is contesting on a Congress seat, shows only Channi making an appearance. Sources said the video sent the message without naming anyone but any official announcement of the CM’s face is unlikely.

“Amid the tussle between the top leaders, naming a CM face could further create troubles and would send a wrong message to people,” added sources.