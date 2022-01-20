Congress leaders speak against country, their conduct appears 'anti-national': Poonia

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Thursday said that from Rahul Gandhi to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leaders speak against the country and their conduct seems to be "anti-national".

Poonia was reacting to Gehlot's comments at a virtual event organised by Brahma Kumaris earlier in the day, wherein he said there is an atmosphere of tension and violence in the country and stressed the need to strengthen harmony and brotherhood.

In a statement, Poonia said, "When Congress leaders criticise the country at world forums, it seems that from Rahul Gandhi to Ashok Gehlot, everyone speaks the same language. They speak against the country. Several times, their conduct seems to be anti-national."

He said the prime minister wished for the progress of the country, its strength, democracy, harmony and unity.

On the other hand, Gehlot spoke against the country's system in the garb of condemning the successful prime minister.

While talking about non-violence and democracy, Gehlot forgets that the Congress worked to divide people on the basis of caste and religion during its 50-year rule, the BJP leader said.

Article 356 (President's rule) of the Constitution was misused during the tenure of Congress government, Poonia said.

During his speech at the Brahma Kumaris' event, Gehlot also sought to counter the narrative that nothing was done in India in the last 75 years, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets respect when he travels to other countries because during these years, the nation made progress in science and technology, which is valued by other nations.

Gehlot made these remarks in the presence of Modi, who launched year-long initiatives dedicated to 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' by Brahma Kumaris during the event.