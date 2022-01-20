STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress leaders speak against country, their conduct appears 'anti-national': Poonia

Poonia was reacting to Gehlot's comments at a virtual event organised by Brahma Kumaris earlier in the day, wherein he said there is an atmosphere of tension and violence in the country.

Published: 20th January 2022 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Ajmer MLA Satish Poonia

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Thursday said that from Rahul Gandhi to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leaders speak against the country and their conduct seems to be "anti-national".

Poonia was reacting to Gehlot's comments at a virtual event organised by Brahma Kumaris earlier in the day, wherein he said there is an atmosphere of tension and violence in the country and stressed the need to strengthen harmony and brotherhood.

In a statement, Poonia said, "When Congress leaders criticise the country at world forums, it seems that from Rahul Gandhi to Ashok Gehlot, everyone speaks the same language. They speak against the country. Several times, their conduct seems to be anti-national."

He said the prime minister wished for the progress of the country, its strength, democracy, harmony and unity.

On the other hand, Gehlot spoke against the country's system in the garb of condemning the successful prime minister.

While talking about non-violence and democracy, Gehlot forgets that the Congress worked to divide people on the basis of caste and religion during its 50-year rule, the BJP leader said.

Article 356 (President's rule) of the Constitution was misused during the tenure of Congress government, Poonia said.

During his speech at the Brahma Kumaris' event, Gehlot also sought to counter the narrative that nothing was done in India in the last 75 years, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets respect when he travels to other countries because during these years, the nation made progress in science and technology, which is valued by other nations.

Gehlot made these remarks in the presence of Modi, who launched year-long initiatives dedicated to 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' by Brahma Kumaris during the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satish Poonia Ashok Gehlot Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp