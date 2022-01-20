Covid: 64-hour weekend restrictions on non-essential movement in J-K

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday announced 64-hour-long restrictions on weekends on non-essential movement to arrest the worrying spike in coronavirus cases, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 5,992 fresh coronavirus cases, its biggest single-day spike in infections so far, pushing the tally to 3,78,661.

Seven people also died in the past 24 hours.

Announcing the decision of the State Executive Committee (SEC), which met under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, the officials said there will be a complete halt on non-essential movement in the union territory every Friday from 2 pm to Monday 6 am.

An order issued by the chief secretary said pregnant women employees will be exempted from physical attendance and shall be allowed to work from home on workdays.

As per an earlier order, the night curfew and online mode of teaching in schools and colleges will continue, it added.

"There shall be a complete restriction on non-essential movement during weekends in the entire Jammu and Kashmir," Mehta said.

The previous highest one-day jump in infections was recorded on Wednesday when 5,818 fresh cases were registered in the Union Territory.

During the second wave of the pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir had on May 7 last year detected 5,443 new cases.

Out of the fresh cases recorded on Thursday, 1,920 were from the Jammu division and 4,072 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 1,306 new cases, followed by Jammu district which registered 1,217 such infections.

There are 31,044 active cases in the Union Territory, while the count of recoveries stands at 3,43,031, the officials said.

The new fatalities raised the death toll from the pandemic to 4,586 in Jammu and Kashmir.