Deaths considerably reduced in third Covid wave due to vaccination: Centre

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Deaths are significantly less in the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in comparison to the second wave, and the current surge is not witnessing increase in severe illness or death following high vaccination uptake, the government said on Thursday.

It said that 94 per cent of India's adults have been administered first dose of Covid vaccine, while 72 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Eleven states and union territories have more than 50,000 active COVID-19 cases and 515 districts are reporting a weekly case positivity of over five per cent, it said.

On the Covid situation in Delhi, it said bed occupancy or hospitalisation is significantly lower in the third Covid wave as compared to the second wave.

In Delhi, upper respiratory tract infection is common symptom among those in 11-18 years, while around 99 per cent of adult Covid patients have common symptoms of fever, cough, irritation in the throat, the government said.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) head Dr Balram Bhargava, in a health briefing, on Thursday asserted that deaths have been considerably reduced due to COVID-19 vaccinations in this third surge of the coronavirus infection.

For the 15-18 years age group, the government said 52 per cent have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

Dr Bhargava said, "Vaccines have remained beneficial in India. Deaths have considerably reduced due to COVID-19 vaccinations. In this third surge of COVID, we are currently not witnessing severe illness and deaths due to high vaccination uptake."

Meanwhile, Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary said that the ministry will be expanding the coverage of COVID-19 vaccination and take a decision on the basis of scientific data of vaccine doses against coronavirus infection for those under 15 years of age.

"As scientific evidence evolves, we will be expanding the coverage of vaccination. We will take decisions on the basis of scientific data of COVID-19 vaccination for those under 15 years of age," the health secretary said.

As Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) subject expert committee (SEC) recommended the regular market approval to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for their COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield with conditions for the adult population, Bhushan said that a final decision of the national regulator is yet to be taken.

"SEC of CDSCO has recommended to the DCGI that two vaccines be provided market approval. A final decision of the national regulator is yet to be taken," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the SEC of CDSCO has recommended the upgrade of Covishield and Covaxin status from restricted use in emergency situations to grant new drug permission with conditions in the adult population, DCGI will evaluate the recommendations and give its decision.

The market authorisation for vaccines means that they can be authorized for use without reservation and conditions.

The subject expert committee during the meeting that was held last week asked both the companies to submit more data before granting market approval. Serum Institute of India had applied for market approval for Covishield in December 2021 and Bharat Biotech has also applied for the same.