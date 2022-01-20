STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa reports 3,390 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths; positivity rate at 41 per cent

With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,22,497, while the death toll increased to 3,585.

Published: 20th January 2022

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa reported 3,390 new coronavirus infections and nine deaths on Thursday, the health department said, while the state's positivity rate shot up to 40.86 per cent.

With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,22,497, while the death toll increased to 3,585, the department said.

On Wednesday, Goa had reported 3,936 coronavirus cases, seven deaths and a positivity rate of 38.76 per cent.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,96,452 after 3,728 patients were discharged during the day, it said.

Goa now has 22,460 patients under treatment.

"With 8,295 new tests, the number of tests conducted in the state so far has gone up to 17,59,879," an official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,22,497, new cases 3,390, death toll 3,585, discharged 1,96,452, active cases 22,460, samples tested till date 17,59,879.

