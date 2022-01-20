STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Thane police arrest Kalicharan Maharaj in Raipur for remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

Maharaj was arrested late on Wednesday night in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, where he was lodged in a jail in a similar case filed against him there.

Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj

Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

THANE: Police in Maharashtra's Thane city have arrested Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj in Chhattisgarh in connection with a case registered against him here for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, an official said on Thursday.

He is being brought to Thane on a transit remand and would be presented in a local court by Thursday evening, the official of the Naupada police station here said.

Earlier, Kalicharan Maharaj had been arrested by the Raipur police for his alleged derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi at an event held in the Chhattisgarh capital city on December 26 last year.

On January 12, police in Maharashtra's Wardha had arrested him in a similar case registered against him there.

The Naupada police station official said that Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested in Raipur in the case filed against him based a complaint by NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad over his remarks against the Father of the Nation.

Earlier, the Pune police had also arrested Kalicharan Maharaj for allegedly making inflammatory speeches during the 'Shiv Pratap Din' programme held there on December 19, 2021, which was organised to celebrate the killing of Adilshahi commander Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1659.

