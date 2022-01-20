STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man booked for duping 10 persons on false promise of providing jobs in BCCI

The accused, Manish Painter, who hails from Mumbai, is at large and the police have launched a search to nab him, an official said.

Published: 20th January 2022

By PTI

THANE: Police in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai have registered a case against a man for allegedly duping 10 persons to the tune of Rs 5.50 lakh on the promise of jobs in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body for the popular sport in the country, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Manish Painter, who hails from Mumbai, is at large and the police have launched a search to nab him, he said.

DCP (crime) Suresh Mengde said that based on a complaint filed by one of the victims, an offence under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) was registered at Rabale police station in Navi Mumbai.

"Between 2017 and 2021, the accused had collected Rs 50,000 from each victim, promising them jobs in the ground staff and maintenance department of the BCCI.

But he never gave jobs to them as promised, although he had handed over fake appointment letters to them.

When the victims sought their money back from him after he failed to get any jobs for them, he refused to return their amount," he said.

After the victims realised that they had been cheated, one of them filed the complaint on January 14, the official said, adding that the case has been transferred to the crime branch.

