'Modi' remark row: Mumbai BJP chief, party workers booked for holding protest near Mantralaya

Patole, who had a brief stint with the BJP as an MP earlier, has kicked up a controversy with his purported remark that he could "beat up, badmouth Modi".

Published: 20th January 2022 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai BJP president Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Mumbai BJP president Mangal Prabhat Lodha (Photo | Facebook/ @MangalPrabhatLodhaOffical)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police have registered a case against BJP's Mumbai unit chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha and 31 others for staging a protest near the Mantralaya here, an official said on Thursday.

The protest was organised by the BJP on Wednesday against Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole's remarks referring to 'Modi', he said.

During the protest, police took Lodha and others into custody and they were taken to the Marine Drive police station later, he said, adding they were booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Patole, who had a brief stint with the BJP as an MP earlier, has kicked up a controversy with his purported remark that he could "beat up, badmouth Modi".

He has, however, denied that he was speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But the BJP has been targeting Patole over the remarks, with several leaders terming his clarification as false.

The saffron party has been demanding strict police action against Patole and seeking his arrest.

