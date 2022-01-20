STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP logs 9,385 fresh COVID-19 cases, one death; active tally at 49,471

The positivity rate stood at 11.7 per cent as against 9.8 per cent on Wednesday, when the state had recorded 7,597 infections.

Published: 20th January 2022 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

Covid, Coronavirus, Covid vaccine, Monoclonal antibody therapy

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,62,029 on Thursday after an addition of 9,385 new cases, while the death toll increased by one to reach 10,553, a health department official said.

The positivity rate stood at 11.7 per cent as against 9.8 per cent on Wednesday, when the state had recorded 7,597 infections, he said.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

Madhya Pradesh's recovery count rose to 8,01,735 after 3,616 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with 49,741 active cases, the official said.

Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities in Madhya Pradesh, registered 3,005 and 1,710 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he added.

With 80,072 samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,50,67,167, the official said.

A total of 10,83,38,974 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 1,31,782 on Thursday, an official release said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 8,62,029, new cases 9,385, death toll 10,553, recoveries 8,01,735, active cases 49,471, number of tests so far 2,50,67,167.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp