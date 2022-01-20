STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCM asks Gurgaon police to expedite probe in the case of Maulvi forced to chant 'Jai Sri Ram'  

According to a complaint by Maulvi Imam Abdul Hasib, the two men followed him and asked him to stop conducting the Friday namaz in October last year.

Published: 20th January 2022 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura

National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura (Photo| Twitter)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Minorities on Wednesday asked the Haryana police to expedite the probe in the case of harassment of a maulvi in Gurgaon who was allegedly forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by two men in October last year.

The minorities panel chief Iqbal Singh Lalpura has taken suo motu cognizance of the case and the Gurgaon police has submitted a letter giving details of the action taken in the matter , the commission said, in a statement on Wednesday.

The police said the incident took place at 11 pm on October 22 when the complainant, who conducts Friday prayers in Sector 40, was going home

 According to a complaint by Maulvi Imam Abdul Hasib, the two men followed him and asked him to stop conducting the Friday namaz. They abused and threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to comply. "They then asked me to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram',” Hasib had stated, in his complaint.

The police said they had taken into custody a two-wheeler the accused used and that they have also got hold of the CCTV footage of the area where the incident took place. “A challan is being submitted to the court for further action. Sketch of the accused is being prepared and a case has been registered against the accused,” NCM said, directing police to expedite action in the case.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Commission for Minorities maulvi forced to chant jai shri ram
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp