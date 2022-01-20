NCM asks Gurgaon police to expedite probe in the case of Maulvi forced to chant 'Jai Sri Ram'  

Sana Shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Minorities on Wednesday asked the Haryana police to expedite the probe in the case of harassment of a maulvi in Gurgaon who was allegedly forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by two men in October last year.

The minorities panel chief Iqbal Singh Lalpura has taken suo motu cognizance of the case and the Gurgaon police has submitted a letter giving details of the action taken in the matter , the commission said, in a statement on Wednesday.

The police said the incident took place at 11 pm on October 22 when the complainant, who conducts Friday prayers in Sector 40, was going home

According to a complaint by Maulvi Imam Abdul Hasib, the two men followed him and asked him to stop conducting the Friday namaz. They abused and threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to comply. "They then asked me to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram',” Hasib had stated, in his complaint.

The police said they had taken into custody a two-wheeler the accused used and that they have also got hold of the CCTV footage of the area where the incident took place. “A challan is being submitted to the court for further action. Sketch of the accused is being prepared and a case has been registered against the accused,” NCM said, directing police to expedite action in the case.

