STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCP announces its first list of candidates for Goa elections; former BJP, AAP leaders figure in Congress' new list

The Sharad Pawar-led party has announced an alliance with the Shiv Sena for the February 14 elections in the coastal state.

Published: 20th January 2022 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday announced its first list of four candidates for the Goa Assembly elections.

The list included state NCP chief Jose Philip who would contest from Dabolim.

NCP general secretary Praful Patel announced the list.

Rehnan Muzawar would contest from Navelim, Digavijay Verlekar from Priol and Dr Subhash Prabhu Desai from Shiroda.

The Sharad Pawar-led party has announced an alliance with the Shiv Sena for the February 14 elections in the coastal state.

Former BJP MLA Carlose Almeida and former AAP Goa convener Elvis Gomes featured in Congress' latest list of five candidates for the Goa Assembly elections.

So far the party has announced candidates for 29 out of 40 seats for the February 14 elections.

Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik on Thursday announced the list for Panaji, Shiroda, Vasco, Benaulim and Curchorem.

Former bureaucrat and AAP Goa convener Elvis Gomes will contest from Panaji while former BJP legislator Carlose Almeida will contest from Vasco.

Tukaram Borkar will contest from Shiroda, Anthony Dias from Benaulim and Amit Patkar from Curchorem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nationalist Congress Party Congress AAP BJP Goa Elections Goa Elections 2022 Goa Polls Goa Polls 2022
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp