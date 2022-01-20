NCP announces its first list of candidates for Goa elections; former BJP, AAP leaders figure in Congress' new list

By PTI

PANAJI: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday announced its first list of four candidates for the Goa Assembly elections.

The list included state NCP chief Jose Philip who would contest from Dabolim.

NCP general secretary Praful Patel announced the list.

Rehnan Muzawar would contest from Navelim, Digavijay Verlekar from Priol and Dr Subhash Prabhu Desai from Shiroda.

The Sharad Pawar-led party has announced an alliance with the Shiv Sena for the February 14 elections in the coastal state.

Former BJP MLA Carlose Almeida and former AAP Goa convener Elvis Gomes featured in Congress' latest list of five candidates for the Goa Assembly elections.

So far the party has announced candidates for 29 out of 40 seats for the February 14 elections.

Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik on Thursday announced the list for Panaji, Shiroda, Vasco, Benaulim and Curchorem.

Former bureaucrat and AAP Goa convener Elvis Gomes will contest from Panaji while former BJP legislator Carlose Almeida will contest from Vasco.

Tukaram Borkar will contest from Shiroda, Anthony Dias from Benaulim and Amit Patkar from Curchorem.