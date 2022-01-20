New Parliament building cost likely to go up by Rs 200 crore, CPWD expected to get approval: Sources

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The estimated project cost of the new Parliament building may increase by more than Rs 200 crore due to higher expenditure on steel, electronics and other works, and the CPWD is expected to get the Lok Sabha Secretariat's approval for the enhancement, sources said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the nodal agency for the construction of new parliament building, had sought in-principal approval of the LS Secretariat for the cost enhancement, the sources told PTI.

They said that after the enhancement, the project is expected to cost around Rs 1200 crore.

The new Parliament building project was awarded to the Tata Projects in 2020 for Rs 971 crore.

The government had set October 2022 deadline for the building and aimed to hold the winter session this year in the new building.

The sources said the CPWD have given the reasons behind the expected rise in the cost which include higher cost of steel as building is now constructed as per the norms of seismic zone 5.

The cost on electronics is also expected rise as provisions are being made also for a modern audio-visual system, including tablets on the tables of MPs in both Houses of Parliament, the CPWD has said, according to the sources.

Similarly, high-end technology devices are being considered for using in meeting rooms and chambers of ministers, the sources said.

Another reason is the fact that the project developer has to comply with several directives of the Supreme Court such as all the earth excavated from the project site needed to be transported to the proposed Eco Park in Badarpur and not sold.

"The Lok Sabha Secretariat received request from CPWD seeking in-principal approval proposal for enhancement in cost of construction of new parliament building earlier this month and it is likely to get approval," a source said.