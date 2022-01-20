STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

New Parliament building cost likely to go up by Rs 200 crore, CPWD expected to get approval: Sources

The sources said the CPWD have given the reasons behind the expected rise in the cost which include higher cost of steel as building is now constructed as per the norms of seismic zone 5.

Published: 20th January 2022 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The estimated project cost of the new Parliament building may increase by more than Rs 200 crore due to higher expenditure on steel, electronics and other works, and the CPWD is expected to get the Lok Sabha Secretariat's approval for the enhancement, sources said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the nodal agency for the construction of new parliament building, had sought in-principal approval of the LS Secretariat for the cost enhancement, the sources told PTI.

They said that after the enhancement, the project is expected to cost around Rs 1200 crore.

The new Parliament building project was awarded to the Tata Projects in 2020 for Rs 971 crore.

The government had set October 2022 deadline for the building and aimed to hold the winter session this year in the new building.

The sources said the CPWD have given the reasons behind the expected rise in the cost which include higher cost of steel as building is now constructed as per the norms of seismic zone 5.

The cost on electronics is also expected rise as provisions are being made also for a modern audio-visual system, including tablets on the tables of MPs in both Houses of Parliament, the CPWD has said, according to the sources.

Similarly, high-end technology devices are being considered for using in meeting rooms and chambers of ministers, the sources said.

Another reason is the fact that the project developer has to comply with several directives of the Supreme Court such as all the earth excavated from the project site needed to be transported to the proposed Eco Park in Badarpur and not sold.

"The Lok Sabha Secretariat received request from CPWD seeking in-principal approval proposal for enhancement in cost of construction of new parliament building earlier this month and it is likely to get approval," a source said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Public Works Department Parliament
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp