Parkash Singh Badal improving: Doctors say day after he tested Covid-positive

The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was admitted to Ludhiana's Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH ) on Wednesday afternoon.

Published: 20th January 2022 09:25 PM

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUDHIANA: The health condition of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, is improving, doctors at a hospital here where he had been admitted said.

Dr Bishav Mohan, the hospital's Covid-19 team in charge, treating the Akali Dal patriarch, said, "Badal is progressing well."

He said due to his advanced age, the veteran leader falls in the vulnerable group and would remain under observation for the time being.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the veteran Akali leader and enquired about his health.

Badal's son and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had visited the hospital on Thursday evening and enquired about his health through a video call.

