PM Modi speaks to Covid-infected Parkash Singh Badal to enquire about his health

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former Punjab chief minister and veteran Akali leader Parkash Singh Badal, who has contracted COVID-19, to enquire about his health, government sources said on Thursday.

Badal had tested positive for Covid on Wednesday.

The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch has been admitted to Ludhiana's Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).