PM Modi speaks to Covid-infected Parkash Singh Badal to enquire about his health
The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch has been admitted to Ludhiana's Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).
Published: 20th January 2022 11:12 AM | Last Updated: 20th January 2022 11:12 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former Punjab chief minister and veteran Akali leader Parkash Singh Badal, who has contracted COVID-19, to enquire about his health, government sources said on Thursday.
Badal had tested positive for Covid on Wednesday.
