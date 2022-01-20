STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi to inaugurate new Circuit House near Somnath Temple 

It is equipped with top class facilities including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference room, auditorium hall etc.

Published: 20th January 2022 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new Circuit House near the Somnath Temple in Gujarat on Friday via video conferencing, his office said.

The Somnath Temple is visited by lakhs of devotees from India and abroad every year.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the new Circuit House on January 21 at 11 am via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The inauguration will be followed by the prime minister's address on the occasion.

"The need for the new Circuit House was felt as the existing government facility was located far off from the temple," the PMO said.

The new Circuit House has been built at a cost of over Rs 30 crore and is located near the Somnath Temple.

It is equipped with top class facilities including suites, VIP and deluxe rooms, conference room, auditorium hall etc.

The landscaping has been done in such a manner that sea view is available from every room, the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Narendra Modi Circuit House India Somnath Temple
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp