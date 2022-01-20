STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab assembly polls: BSP releases list of 14 candidates

The Mayawati-led party has tied up with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the Punjab assembly elections.

Published: 20th January 2022 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday released a list of 14 candidates for the February 20 Punjab assembly polls.

The Mayawati-led party has tied up with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the Punjab assembly elections.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties, the BSP will field candidates in 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD.

According to the list of candidates released by the party, Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi will contest from Phagwara seat.

Nachattar Pal will fight from Nawanshahr, Jaspreet Singh from Payal, Rakesh Mahasha from Bhoa, Jyoti Bhim from Pathankot and Kamaljit Chawla from Dina Nagar.

Davinder Singh has been fielded from Kapurthala, Kuldeep Singh Lubana from Jalandhar North, Sushil Kumar from Dasuya, Lakhwinder Singh from Urmar, Varinder Singh from Hoshiarpur, Nitin Nanda from Anandpur Sahib, Shiv Kumar from Bassi Pathana and Balwinder Singh Sandhu from Raikot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bahujan Samaj Party Shiromani Akali Dal BSP Punjab Elections Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab Polls Punjab Polls 2022
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp