STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan reports 14,000 fresh COVID cases; wedding guest limit raised to 100

Of the fresh cases, 2,919 were reported in Jaipur, 1,410 in Alwar, 851 in Jodhpur, 841 in Bharatpur, 810 in Udaipur, 716 in Kota, 570 in Ajmer, and 512 in Chittorgarh.

Published: 20th January 2022 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan witnessed 13 fresh deaths and 14,079 cases of COVID-19, the health department stated on Thursday.

According to the department's bulletin, 10,528 people recovered from the virus on Thursday.

Currently, 78,099 patients are under treatment across the state.

Of the fresh cases, 2,919 were reported in Jaipur, 1,410 in Alwar, 851 in Jodhpur, 841 in Bharatpur, 810 in Udaipur, 716 in Kota, 570 in Ajmer, and 512 in Chittorgarh.

Of the 13 deaths, two each were reported in Bikaner, Jaipur and Kota, and one each in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Nagaur and Rajsamand.

With fresh deaths, the toll in the state has gone up to 9,044 since the beginning of the pandemic, the bulletin mentioned.

The Rajasthan government on Thursday decided to increase the guest limit in marriage functions from 50 to 100 in cities from January 24.

The number of guests allowed at marriage functions in rural areas of the state was already capped at 100 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the guidelines released by the Home Department, weekend curfew will now be limited to municipal areas only from Saturday 11 pm to Monday 5 am whereas night curfew will be effective everyday from 11 pm to 5 am.

The department has advised hotel associations and operators to either adjust or return the money taken in advance if any person wants to cancel or postpone the booking.

All government and private offices, commercial institutions and market associations have been asked to put it on notice board from February 1 about mandatory vaccination of both the doses, failing which action can be taken.

Rajasthan recorded 14,079 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths related to the disease, the state health department stated on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp