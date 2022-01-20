Submit OBC data to state commission, SC asks Maharashtra

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 20th January 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the state of Maharashtra to submit data and information available with it concerning Other Backward Classes to the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar also said that the Commission may submit an interim report if so advised to concerned authorities within two weeks of receiving information/data from the state government.

The order was passed on an interlocutory application filed by the state of Maharashtra urging the court to permit elections on the basis of information and data already available with the state concerning OBC.
“Instead of examining the correctness of the data furnished with the application, appropriate course for the state is to produce the data and further information before the state-appointed Commission who in turn can examine the correctness and if deem it appropriate, to make recommendation to the state on the basis of which further steps can be taken by the Commission as the case may be,” the order stated.

“Information and data available with the state government can be furnished with the dedicated Commission who can examine efficacy and take appropriate decisions as may be warranted,” the order reads.

