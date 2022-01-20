STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trivendra Rawat offers not to contest Uttarakhand polls, writes to Nadda

Trivendra Singh Rawat, who represents the Doiwala constituency in Uttarakhand assembly, said due to the changed political circumstances in the state, he should not contest the polls.

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has offered not to contest the upcoming assembly polls in Uttarakhand.

In a letter to BJP president J P Nadda, the former chief minister asked him to accept his request for not contesting the polls so he could devote all his time towards working to ensure the party's victory.

"There has been a change of guard in the state. It has got a young leader in Pushkar Dhami. In the changed political circumstances, I think I should not contest the 2022 assembly polls. I had apprised the party with my feelings earlier," he said.

Trivendra Singh Rawat was replaced as the chief minister by Tirath Singh Rawat in March last year just a few days ahead of completing four years in office.

Dhami succeeded Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned after nearly four months in office.

Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party leadership for giving him an opportunity to serve Uttarakhand as its chief minister.

He said he got unprecedented support from the prime minister during his tenure as chief minister.

He also thanked the people of Doiwala for giving their blessings to him and hoped they will continue to give their blessings to the BJP in future.

