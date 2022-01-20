STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav to contest elections from family bastion in Mainpuri

The SP chief on Wednesday said that he will contest Assembly elections after taking permission from Azamgarh residents.

Published: 20th January 2022 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 05:58 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mainpuri's Karhal constituency, informed sources on Thursday.

However, the SP chief on Wednesday said that he will contest Assembly elections after taking permission from Azamgarh residents. Yadav is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

Akhilesh Yadav had on Wednesday said that he will contest elections after taking permission from Azamgarh residents. Yadav is currently an MP from Azamgarh.

Addressing a press conference today, Yadav said, "I will contest elections after taking permission from the people of Azamgarh."

This statement comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

