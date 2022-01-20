UP polls: BJP to intensify campaigns further; AAP promises farm loan waiver

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP president J P Nadda will undertake a door to door campaign in Bareilly and hold organisational meetings with party leaders in different parts of western Uttar Pradesh on Friday, its chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said.

Party sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah may visit Mathura on Saturday for holding political meetings.

Baluni said Nadda will hold two meetings in Agra with party leaders associated with 20 assembly constituencies each before heading to Bareilly where he will also hold meetings before carrying out door to door campaign while adhering to Election Commission guidelines related to COVID-19.

Western Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in the first two phases of the seven-phase elections in the state.

The BJP has announced its candidates for 108 of the 113 seats that will go to the polls on February 10 and 14.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday promised to waive loans of all farmers and withdraw all "fake cases" lodged against them if it is voted to power in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters here, AAP MP and Uttar Pradesh incharge Sanjay Singh also said that the party will clear the pending dues of sugarcane farmers in the state within 24 hours of government formation.

The AAP will waive all loans of Uttar Pradesh's farmers and withdraw the "fake cases" registered against them if it wins the state assembly polls, Singh said.

The party's government will also ensure a guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for farmers.

Sugarcane prices will be increased every year and the pending dues of sugarcane farmers will be cleared by the AAP within a day of forming the government, he said.

"This is the guarantee of Arvind Kejriwal," he added.

The AAP has already promised to waive power dues, provide 300 units of free electricity and an unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 to youths in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.