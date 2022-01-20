STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP polls: COVID-infected Avtar Singh Bhadana not to withdraw nomination from Jewar

Bhadana, the sitting MLA from Meerapur seat in Muzaffarnagar, had recently quit the BJP and joined the RLD, which is fighting the election in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Published: 20th January 2022 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: Gurjar leader Avtar Singh Bhadana on Thursday announced he will fight the Uttar Pradesh assembly poll from Jewar as a Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate, amid speculation that he will take back nomination as he is COVID-19 infected.

Party sources had earlier in the day said that he would withdraw his nomination and new candidate would be declared Friday.

Bhadana, the sitting MLA from Meerapur seat in Muzaffarnagar, had recently quit the BJP and joined the RLD, which is fighting the election in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

The 64-year-old Gurjar leader had earlier this week filed his nomination from Jewar which goes to polls on February 10 during the first phase of UP assembly elections.

"Our ancestors have a glorious history, no matter what the field! They have fought for the society, the poor and their rights with utmost valour. There were initially symptoms of COVID-19 but RTPCR report is negative. I will fight the election for us," Bhadana tweet late Thursday night.

"Bhadana has informed the RLD high command that he will not be able to contest the poll because he is infected with coronavirus at the moment," an RLD source had told PTI earlier in the day.

"The RLD is considering his replacement for the Jewar seat and the candidate will be declared on Friday," the source had added.

BJP's Dhirendra Singh currently represents Jewar in the UP assembly.

Bhadana, a native of Haryana, had earlier been in the Congress and is a four-time Lok Sabha MP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Avtar Singh Bhadana Rashtriya Lok Dal UP elections UP elections 2022 UP polls UP Polls 2022
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp