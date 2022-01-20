STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh polls: Congress releases second list of 41 candidates including 16 women

The Congress had promised to give 40 per cent seats to women candidates in Uttar Pradesh which is reflected in the second list.

Published: 20th January 2022 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flags

Congress Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 41 candidates, which includes 16 women, for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections starting February 10.

The list includes Poonam Pandit, who has been fielded from the Syana Assembly constituency.

She is an international shooter and rose to limelight during the farmers agitation against the three farm laws, which were later repealed.

The Congress had promised to reserve 40 per cent seats for women candidates in Uttar Pradesh, which is reflected in the second list.

The list also includes Sikander Valmiki from Agra Cantt (SC) seat.

Valmiki is the District President the Akhil Bhartiya Valmiki Mahasabha and also the State president of Karmchari Sangh of Uttar Pradesh Nagar Nigam water department.

The Congress had earlier released a list of 125 candidates in its first list which had included 50 women.

With today's list, the Congress has so far announced 166 candidates for Uttar Pradesh polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases starting from February 10 and will end on March 7.

The results will be out on March 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP polls UP elections congress candidates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp