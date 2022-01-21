STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
31 kg narcotics recovered along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Published: 21st January 2022 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAMMU: The security forces conducted a joint search operation and recovered 31 kilograms of narcotics along Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

Based on inputs of likely smuggling of narcotics through the LoC in Poonch, Indian Army along with police launched relentless operations in the forward area, defence spokesman said.

The operations were backed up with a well integrated surveillance grid coupled with extensive domination of the areas close to the Line of Control, he said.

The narcotics weighing approximately 31 kilograms have been recovered in a search operation very close to the LoC, the spokesman said.

