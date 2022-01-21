Ahead of Congress' manifesto launch, SP extends 'support' to Imran Masood

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party on Thursday said former Congress leader Imran Masood has extended support to it, amid reports of his resentment with the party after the 'denial' of ticket from the Saharanpur's Nakud seat.

"Former senior leader Congress Imran Masood has given support to the SP with his supporters," the party tweeted on Thursday.

The SP also shared Masood's with party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Masood has been demanding that he be fielded from the Nakud seat but according to party sources, former UP minister Dharam Pal Saini, who recently joined the SP after quitting the ruling BJP, is likely to be fielded from there.

A purported video of Masood had recently surfaced on social media, in which he is being seen saying that he was "treated like a dog, made to touch feet".

Masood is a known Muslim face in western UP.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Friday release the party's youth manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Both leaders will address a special press conference at the party's headquarters.

This is one of the rare occasions when both leaders of the Congress Party will be jointly addressing the media.

The party is going to the polls with youth and women in focus and has announced that it will reserve 40 per cent of tickets for women in Uttar Pradesh.