STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Battle for Uttar Pradesh: Top opposition leaders to campaign

NCP president Sharad Pawar may be present with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee during the virtual campaign in Lucknow on February 8.

Published: 21st January 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo| PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Several top opposition leaders will be campaigning in Uttar Pradesh against the ruling BJP in the upcoming seven-phase Assembly elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, Shiv Sena minister Aditya Thackeray along with Sanjay Raut and will be seen in action in Uttar Pradesh, leading the opposition attack against the BJP.

According to Samajwadi Party national vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda, Mamata Banerjee will campaign virtually for the SP in Lucknow on February 8 and she may also campaign digitally in Varanasi.

NCP state unit spokesperson Vishal Nath Tiwari said Sharad Pawar will campaign for the Samajwadi Party in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has already announced that NCP leader K. K. Sharma will contest as the joint candidate of the SP-NCP alliance from the Anupshahr Assembly seat in Bulandshahr district.

Sharad Pawar may be present with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee during the virtual campaign in Lucknow on February 8, Tiwari said.

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav will campaign in support of the SP in the east UP Assembly constituencies bordering Bihar, as well as in other segments.

RJD state president Ashok Singh will be the SP-RJD joint candidate from Sareni in Rae Bareli district.

Rahul Yadav, son-in-law of RJD leader Lalu Yadav, is in the fray as the SP-RLD joint candidate from Sikandrabad Assembly seat in Bulandshahr district.

Ashok Singh said: "Tejashwi Yadav will campaign in support of the Samajwadi Party across Uttar Pradesh."

Shiv Sena state secretary Vishwajeet Singh said the party central leadership is in talks with the Congress, which is part of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), for pre-poll alliance in UP. If the alliance talks fail, the Shiv Sena will field candidates for 80 Assembly seats in UP.

"Shiv Sena leaders Aditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut will campaign for the party candidates (in UP)," he said.

Sources said that Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren may also campaign in support of the SP to help the Opposition give a united fight to the BJP.

Hemant Soren had campaigned in support of the TMC in the West Bengal Assembly election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp