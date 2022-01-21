BJP fumes as Bihar ally praises Opposition

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A closed-door meeting between Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief and a senior leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) late on Wednesday has created ripples in the political circles in Bihar. RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwary called on VIP supremo and Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Resources Minister Mukesh Sahani, hours after the latter softened his stance against the leader of opposition, Tejashwi Yadav.

Sahani, whose party VIP is an ally of the NDA government led by CM Nitish Kumar, also heaped praises on RJD chief Lalu Prasad and went on to say, “Laluji and we are followers of the same ideology”. Sahani did not stop there. He further said, “We may come together whenever our ideologies will match.” Sahani, however, hastened to add that he will quit the NDA only when all options of dialogue are closed.

Sahani got support from Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. The BJP continued its attack on Sahani for his threat to topple the Nitish Kumar government. Panchayati Raj Minister Samrat Choudhary said, “The BJP doesn’t care who wants to leave and who wishes to remain with us.”