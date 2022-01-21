STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MLA Harendra Singh Rinku booked for model code violation in Sambhal

A case has been registered against the BJP candidate from Asmoli assembly seat here for violation of model code of conduct and COVID-19 guidelines.

Published: 21st January 2022 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 12:50 PM

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SAMBHAL: A case has been registered against the BJP candidate from Asmoli assembly seat here for violation of model code of conduct and COVID-19 guidelines, a senior police official said on Friday.

On Thursday evening, the BJP candidate and Asmoli assembly constituency MLA Harendra Singh Rinku was holding an election meeting in Chaupa village in which a large number of people had gathered without masks violating social distancing, Police Superintendent Chakresh Mishra said.

Taking note of the incident, a case has been registered against the BJP MLA Rinku and 50 to 60 unknown persons under relevant sections at the Bahjoi police station area, the SP added.

TAGS
Sambhal Harendra Singh Rinku​ BJP Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections
