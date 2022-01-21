STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court sends Kalicharan Maharaj in judicial custody over remarks against Gandhi

Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj

Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

THANE: A court in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday remanded controversial religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj in 14-day judicial custody in a case related to his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

Later in the evening, he was taken to Chhattisgarh where the original offense has been registered and he would be kept in a jail in that state till his bail hearing, his lawyers said.

A team from the Naupada police station in Thane city had on Wednesday night arrested him from Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, where he was lodged in jail in the original case.

He was brought here on Thursday evening on transit remand and presented in a court on Friday morning.

Thane's judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) S V Metil Patil sent him in judicial custody.

There was heavy police deployment at the court when he was produced.

The Naupada police arrested Kalicharan Maharaj after a case was registered against him based on a complaint lodged by NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad.

Apart from the Chhattisgarh capital, Kalicharan Maharaj is facing multiple cases in Maharashtra for the comments he made against Mahatma Gandhi during an event held in Raipur on December 26, 2021.

On January 12, police in Maharashtra's Wardha had arrested him.

His lawyers P S Morval and Samruddhi Patil said his bail application will be heard on Monday.

TAGS
Kalicharan Maharaj Mahatma Gandhi Hate Speech
